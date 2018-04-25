Regulatory News:

Arkema's (Paris:AKE) shareholders are invited to participate to the combined annual general meeting which will be held on Friday 18 May 2018 at 10 am (Paris time) at the Palais Brongniart, Grand Auditorium, Place de la Bourse, Paris

The information provided for in article R.225-73 of the French Commercial Code including the preliminary notice of meeting (Avis de réunion only available in French) published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) dated 26 March 2018, the notice of meeting (Avis de convocation only available in French) published in the BALO dated 25 April 2018, the notice of meeting leaflet and the terms of participation and vote to this annual general meeting are available in the section "Finance", "Annual General Meeting" of the Group's website, under the link: www.finance.arkema.com.

The information provided for in article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code is included in the 2017 Reference Document, also available on the aforesaid website.

These documents are also made available to the shareholders at Arkema's headquarters.

