Data Preparation Tools Market Worth $8.47 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global data preparation tools market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.47 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 25.1% over the forecast period. Data preparation tools can help organizations augment their efficiency by ensuring easy access to data. Increasing demand for data analytics, particularly in IT and retail sectors, is expected to drive demand for data preparation tools.

The growth of the data preparation tools market can be attributed particularly to capabilities of self-service data preparation tools to ensure easy interchangeability, collaboration, and profiling of data. These tools can also address concerns associated with safety of the data. Demand for self-service data preparation tools will continue to increase as data analytics companies continue to demand efficient solutions to access and analyze large volumes of data.

On-premise deployment of data preparation tools accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 as organizations prefer to adopt conventional data collection and preparation techniques. However, demand for deployment of data preparation tools over the cloud is expected to grow over the forecast period, as cloud deployment can ensure easy access to data via virtual sources.

Data preparation tools help enterprises collect, analyze, and standardize data. The data collection segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 28.0% in 2016. However, the data governance segment is expected to expand noticeably over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share in the data preparation tools market in 2016. Demand for data preparation tools is expected to increase over the forecast period in line with growing adoption of data preparation tools for data analytics in U.S. However, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Demand for data preparation tools is expected to increase as various companies jointly adopt data governance initiatives

The market size of the IT and telecom segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 26.8% over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to large-scale adoption of data preparation tools in retail analytics

Alteryx, Inc.; Datawatch Corporation; Informatica Corporation; International Business Machines Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Qlik Technologies Inc.; SAP SE; SAS Institute Inc.; and Tibco Software Inc. are some of the key players in the market for data preparation tools.

Grand View Research has segmented the global data preparation tools market based on platform, function, deployment, vertical, and region:

Data Preparation Tools Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Self-service Data integration

Data Preparation Tools Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Data collection Data cataloging Data quality Data governance Data ingestion Data curation

Data Preparation Tools Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) On-premise Cloud

Data Preparation Tools Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) IT and Telecom Retail and E-commerce BFSI Government Healthcare Energy and Utilities Transportation Manufacturing Others

Data Preparation Tools Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Asia Pacific China Japan India South America Brazil Middle East and Africa



