

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's investor confidence deteriorated further in April, survey data from the investment bank Credit Suisse and the CFA Society Switzerland showed Wednesday.



The Credit Suisse CFA Society Switzerland Indicator that reflects expectations of financial analysts for the economy in the coming six months, fell to 7.2 points from 16.7 in March. This was the lowest since October 2016.



The majority of respondents do not expect any major changes to the economic situation in Switzerland over the next six months.



The majority of analysts are expecting a continuation of the EUR rally. The risk of a trade war was considered generally low.



Further, the survey showed that the majority of the analysts surveyed anticipate higher long-term interest rates in Switzerland.



Furthermore, around half the survey participants expect a rising inflation rate in Switzerland and the Eurozone over the next six months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX