25.04.2018
PR Newswire

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 24

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 24-April-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                 74.00p

INCLUDING current year revenue                               74.20p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:       GBP26.71m

Borrowing Level:                                             20%


LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528

