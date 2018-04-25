Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 24-April-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 393.79p INCLUDING current year revenue 400.12p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 390.10p INCLUDING current year revenue 396.43p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---