BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



25 April 2018



The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2018 of 3.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 8 June 2018 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 1 June 2018 (ex-dividend date is 31 May 2018).

