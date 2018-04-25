

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as worries about higher interest rates persisted and investors looked ahead to the ECB policy meeting, due Thursday for direction.



The benchmark DAX was down as much as 1.67 percent at 12,335 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent the previous day.



Adidas slid 0.8 percent after Mark King, the President of adidas North America, decided to step down from his post.



SGL Carbon tumbled 3.7 percent. The chemical firm expects net income to be in the range of 30 million euros to 33 million euros in the first quarter 2018, compared to a loss of 0.3 million euros in the first-quarter of 2017, mainly driven by positive one-time effects.



Deutsche Boerse dropped 1.6 percent after announcing personal and structural changes to its executive board.



Osram Licht plunged almost 11 percent. The manufacturer of lamps, lighting systems and electronic control gears has cut its fiscal year 2018 outlook, citing currency fluctuations and slower business development in the first half of fiscal year 2018.



Gas and engineering company Linde Group edged up marginally after confirming its 2018 outlook.



In economic releases, Germany's construction orders grew notably in February, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday.



New orders in the main construction industry climbed 9.9 percent month-over-month in February. Orders surged 13.0 percent in February from a year earlier.



