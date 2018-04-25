Toshiba to Bring Voice Controlled TV to More Homes With Alexa-Enabled Range

LONDON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Announcing plans to bring hands-free, voice controlled TV to more homes, Toshiba has confirmed that most of its 2018 UHD and Full HD Smart TV line-up will work with Alexa.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681898/Toshiba_TV_Alexa.jpg )



With this new range, viewers can talk to Alexa via an Amazon Echo[1] or Echo Dot[1] and control the TVs with nothing but the sound of their voice.

Upon request, Alexa can switch the Toshiba TVs on or off, change and select channels or inputs, adjust the volume, or even fast forward or rewind the on-screen action. Quick and easy to set up, users only need to connect to Alexa once via the Alexa app and ensure that their devices are connected to WiFi.

Delivering an irresistible viewing experience, the TVs come with a whole host of features, including 4K HDR to bring more colour, contrast and real world brightness to the on-screen action.

The TVs also promise more access to high quality Full HD and 4K content through Toshiba's wireless and intuitively designed Smart portal. Equally apt for music streaming, the 4K TVs are designed with enhanced audio, coming with sound feature packages that encompass speaker and subwoofer designs from leading hi-fi and home cinema brand, Onkyo.

Of the launch, European Sales and Marketing Director, Bart Kuijten, comments, "With our Alexa-enabled series, we're future proofing TV, making it a fundamental part of the smart home experience. Enabling viewers to control the audio, movie and gaming TV schedule using only their voice, they also highlight and optimize the value of Smart TV as a dynamic and social home entertainment hub."

"We're excited to work with Toshiba and bring Alexa support to the next generation of Toshiba TVs," said Fabrice Rousseau, Director, Alexa Skills EU. "Voice is a natural interface for TV, making it easy to turn your TV on or off, change the channel, or adjust the volume-all just by asking. This is a great example how voice can make life easier, and we look forward to making the experience even better over time."

Full Press Release: toshiba-tv.com/press_releases

[1] Amazon Echo and Echo Dot are sold separately from Toshiba Alexa-enabled TVs