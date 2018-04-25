

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation rose slightly in March, the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



Producer prices climbed 1.3 percent year-on-year in March, faster than the 1.2 percent increase in February.



Meanwhile, excluding energy, producer price growth eased to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent a month ago.



Among components, energy prices grew the most, by 3 percent, followed by a 2.1 percent rise in intermediate goods prices. Consumer goods prices gained 0.5 percent and capital goods by 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.9 percent after staying flat in February. This was the first fall in seven months.



