Overall, the fast-tracked solar parks will require an aggregate investment of approximately €267 million, the regional government said.The government of Aragon has highlighted 20 large-scale renewable energy projects as investments of regional interest. According to Spanish legislation, these kinds of investments have particular relevance for the economic development of the country's regions and, as a such, are entitled to a fast-tracked approval and bureaucratic process. Overall, Aragon's government hopes to support 12 wind power projects totaling around 450 MW, and eight solar power projects ...

