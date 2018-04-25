

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income increased to $187.14 million from $182.55 million last year.



Earnings per share were $1.16, a 7 percent increase from $1.08 a year ago.



Adjusted net income was $210 million, compared to $202 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.30, compared to $1.20 last year.



Total revenue for the quarter grew 4 percent to $452 million from $435 million last year.



