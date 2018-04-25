sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

85,82 Euro		+1,82
+2,17 %
WKN: 901638 ISIN: IL0010824113 Ticker-Symbol: CPW 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,73
86,82
13:59
85,50
86,50
13:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD85,82+2,17 %