Please be informed that Happy Helper A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 26 April 2018.



Name: Happy Helper ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0060990414 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: HAPPY ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 7,375,000 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 36 71 15 15 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 153212 ------------------------------------------------------------



ICB-klassifikation:



Code Industry ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services -----------------------



Supersector:



Code Super Sector ------------------ 5300 Retail ------------------



