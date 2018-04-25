

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell notably on Wednesday as worries about higher interest rates persisted and investors looked ahead to the ECB policy meeting, due Thursday for direction.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 32 points or 0.59 percent at 5,412 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday.



Air Liquide dropped 1.6 percent after its Q1 revenue fell by 3.2 percent on a reported basis due to currency headwinds.



IT services company Atos rallied 2 percent after it announced a partnership with Google Cloud to develop artificial intelligence solutions to its global customers.



Kering soared 6.6 percent after the luxury goods company reported 'spectacular growth' from Gucci in its first quarter results.



In economic releases, France consumer confidence improved unexpectedly in April, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed.



The consumer sentiment index rose to 101 in April from 100 in March. The reading was expected to remain unchanged at 100.



