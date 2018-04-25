(WebFG News) - Full-year sales at Boohoo.com nearly doubled and pre-tax profit rose 40% as the online fashion retailer hailed an "exceptional" performance from PrettyLittleThing and a strong start to the current financial year. In the year ended 28 February 2018, revenue increased 97% to £579.8m, while pre-tax profit came in at £43.3m versus £30.9m the year before. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation were up 61% to £56.9m and net cash at year end stood at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...