

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Boehringer Ingelheim (SNYNF, SNY) Wednesday said its net sales for fiscal 2017 increased 13.9 percent to 18.1 billion euros from 15.85 billion euros last year. On an adjusted basis, sales climbed 15.7 percent.



Operating income was around 3.487 billion euros, up 21 percent from 2.872 billion euros last year.



For the current financial year 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim is expecting slight growth in net sales on a comparable basis.



Net sales in animal health more than doubled to 3.9 billion euros. The biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing business grew by 10.7 per cent in currency-adjusted terms last year to 678 million euros and contributed four per cent to total net sales.



