

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The recent fall in Eurozone industrial production suggests that the sector is likely to weigh heavily on GDP growth in the first quarter, Jessica Hinds, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



Industrial production dropped 0.8 percent month-on-month in February, data from Eurostat showed on April 12. The annual growth rate fell from 3.7 percent in January to 2.9 percent in February.



The decline partly reflected temporary factors in Germany and as industrial surveys remain strong, the economist does not expect it to mark the start of a sharp slowdown.



In Germany, production was depressed by an unusually high number of sick days.



Hinds viewed that production is highly unlikely to rise sufficiently for industry to have matched the fourth quarter's performance. Capital Economics expects the industrial sector to weigh heavily on GDP growth in the first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX