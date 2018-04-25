First quarter 2018-01-01 -- 2018-03-31 -- The total income of the Group was TEUR 134 462 (127 153), an increase of 5,7 %. -- The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 21 609 (18 297), an increase of 18,1 %. -- The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 21 498 (17 747). -- The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 16 346 (13 838). -- Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1,21 (1,03). This report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication April 25 at 12 00, 2018. CONTACTPERSON Martin Nordin, CEO +41 797 99 27 58 Attachment -- Interim report 2018-03-31.pptx https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/e44a0578-ef16-4b91-b55a-6a51be031b1f

