

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell on Wednesday after Wall Street stocks sold off overnight on concerns over rising bond yields amid expectations of more Fed rate hikes this year.



Meanwhile, Brexit secretary David Davis has said the Commons motion on the final Brexit deal expected this autumn could be amended by MPs and its outcome will be binding on the government.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 47 points or 0.65 percent at 7,377 in late opening deals after logging its sixth straight gain on Tuesday, the longest winning streak in nearly one year.



Shire Plc shares lost about 1 percent after Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical struck a deal to buy the Irish drugmaker Shire for about $65bn.



Royal Dutch Shell shed 0.8 percent after it signed a pact to sell its downstream business in Argentina to RaÃzen.



Industrial belts manufacturer Fenner rose half a percent as its first-half pretax profit more than doubled.



Whitbread dropped 1.6 percent after announcing plans to demerge Costa Coffee.



CRH rose over 1 percent after unveiling a €1 billion share buyback.



Lloyds Banking Group fell 1.5 percent after its first-quarter profit missed analyst expectations.



