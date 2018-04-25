

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $579 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $551 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $1012 million or $2.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.4 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $5.85 billion from $4.76 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1012 Mln. vs. $820 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.50 vs. $2.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.4 -Revenue (Q1): $5.85 Bln vs. $4.76 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.80 to $10.96 Full year revenue guidance: $23.62 to $23.86 Bln



