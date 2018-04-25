

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) announced the company has increased its outlook for 2018 adjusted net earnings to be greater than $15.30 per share. The company now expects medical enrollment to be between 40.1 - 40.3 million for the full year 2018.



First-quarter adjusted net income of $5.41 per share grew by 15.6% year over year. Medical enrollment totaled approximately 39.6 million members at March 31, 2018, a decrease of 1.0 million members, or 2.5% percent, from 40.6 million at March 31, 2017. Operating revenue was $22.3 billion in the first quarter of 2018, flat compared to the $22.3 billion in the prior year quarter.



