American Modern leverages RPA tools for automation and process enhancement

Larsen Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, congratulates its client, American Modern Insurance Group, Inc. (American Modern) for winning Celent's 2018 Model Insurer award. Celent is a global research and advisory firm for the financial services industry. American Modern, located in suburban Cincinnati, Ohio, provides specialty insurance products and services for the residential property and recreational markets.

Celent's annual Model Insurer Awards recognize the best practices of technology usage in areas critical to success in the insurance industry. American Modern is honored with a Celent 2018 Model Insurer award for operational excellence for its automation efforts that resulted in increased productivity and improved customer experience. A detailed case study of each winning initiative, including American Modern, is included in Celent's annual Model Insurer report.

Anil Vazirani, Chief Business Officer, Insurance, LTI, said, "Efficient use of RPA tools for automation and process improvement is a game changer for Insurance carriers. We're proud to partner with American Modern in this area and applaud their path-breaking RPA success which is being recognized with the Celent Model Insurer Award."

Jayson Hills, AVP, Process Automation, American Modern, said, "RPA is a key component of American Modern's technology strategy. Working closely with the LTI team, we deployed an RPA platform that greatly reduced risk due to human error while bolstering our operating efficiencies and customer satisfaction. With RPA, American Modern employees have more time for creative, value-added activities that fuel our business growth."

Nicolas Michellod, Senior Analyst, Insurance, Celent,said, "The 2018 Model Insurer Awards recognize how insurers are using technology to change the face of insurance. Insurance carriers, such as American Modern, should serve as an inspiration to others looking for strong examples of best practice implementation that will have a truly meaningful impact on business results and the industry overall."

The award was presented on April 24 at the Celent Innovation and Insights Conference in Boston, MA.

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 250 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded 20 years ago as a subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 20,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations, and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005634/en/

