

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $3.12 billion, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $2.57 billion, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.90 billion or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $22.79 billion from $20.59 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.90 Bln. vs. $2.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q1): $22.79 Bln vs. $20.59 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX