goetzpartners securities Limited MDxHealth (MDXH-BR): Back on track in Q1 25-Apr-2018 / 11:09 GMT/BST Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world MDxHealth (MDXH-BR): Back on track in Q1 Recommendation: OUTPERFORM Target Price: EUR9.00 Current Price: EUR3.75 (COB on 24th April 2018) KEY TAKEAWAY Strong growth in both test volumes and revenues reported in Q1 indicates that MDxHealth is back on track after the disappointments of 2017. Following a successful $44m fundraising, topline growth at current levels promises to exceed our previous estimates. The company remains attractive at current levels. We reiterate our OUTPERFORM recommendation and EUR9 / share target price. Sustained ConfirmMDx volumes drive revenues - Growth in test volumes evident in Q4/2017 has been sustained and translating into sales. We anticipate sustained adoption by physicians as private health providers such as Kaiser and other health groups implement the test into their clinical protocols. Only a little more than 50% of tests billed are currently booked. This should increase substantially as the CPT (Current Procedural Terminology) code applied in January 2018 begins to facilitate and speed test reimbursement; improving test margins, revenues and net cash flows. The company expects to add significantly to the approaching 70 signed up payers further extending access to the 1m men that are referred for biopsy every year. SelectMDx a growing opportunity - A lower price more convenient urine test, SelectMDx is showing growing potential in early prostate cancer diagnosis of the around 10m men with elevated PSA. Already part of the European urological guidelines, upcoming data is expected to highlight the utility of the test in disease monitoring and support the adoption of the tests into the US guidelines. Use in monitoring of men with slow growing or potentially indolent disease could at least double the addressable market. Now adequately funded - The successful completion of the $44m fundraising means that the company is now adequately funded to execute its business plan. Although operational costs for Q1 somewhat exceed our expectations, better than expected topline growth should compensate, leaving our bottom line estimates for 2018 largely unchanged. A substantial opportunity at current levels - Although MDxH has yet to issue explicit guidance, we are confident that accelerating volume growth will translate into substantial revenue growth in 2018 and 2019. With data supporting the increasing opportunity for the SelectMDx liquid biopsy, this should drive the share price over the next 12 months and longer term. Our estimates suggest a fair value of EUR6.50 rising towards EUR12 with data supporting wider use of SelectMDx. 