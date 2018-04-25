The "Europe HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market is expected to reach USD 282.53 million by 2025, from USD 140.58 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are technological advancements in HLA typing, increasing number of solid organ and stem cell transplantation procedures, risen research grants, funds, and public-private investments are boosting the growth of the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market. On the other hand, weak reimbursements for organ donation and transplantation procedures, expensive NGS and PCR-based devices may hinder the growth of the market.
The Europe HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market is segmented based on technology into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and next-generation sequencing (NGS). In 2018, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment is expected to dominate the Europe HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market with 61.8% market share and is expected to reach USD 172.37 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
Companies Mentioned
- Proimmune Ltd.
- Creative Biolabs
- Histogenetics LLC
- The UCLA Immunogenetics Center
- Admera Health, Quick Biology
- New York Blood Center
- The Sequencing Center
- BloodCenter of Wisconsin
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- One Lambda
