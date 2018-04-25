Hermetic Packaging Market Size To Surpass $5 Billion By 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Hermetic Packaging Market size was valued at USD 2.83 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2025. Packaging refers to the enclosures provided for products intended for storage, sale, distribution and use. These packages involve tins, cans and are barrier sealed to prevent air from entering into cans and help in preserving the contents from decaying. This is one side of the story. An application for hermetic sealing includes semiconductor electronics, thermostats, optical devices, MEMS and switches. Prevention of foreign bodies and water bodies in them is an essential requisite for maintaining proper functioning and reliability.

Hermetic by standard definition goes as being impervious to air. A cavity sealed microelectronic package that passes both gross and fine leak test as per TM1014 test method is named hermetic otherwise christened a "leaker". The factors boosting hermetic packages include high-performance and limitations in plastic encapsulate I.C and ceramic packages on account of industry gravitating towards surface-mount switches. Restraints for hermetic packages include the on-demand re-start of hermetic lines as opposed to continuous production lines of plastic packages.

Segmentation of hermetic packaging by configuration comprises multilayer ceramic packages, pressed ceramic packages and metal can packages. Market by type is classified as ceramic-metal sealing (CERTM), Glass Metal sealing (GTMS), Passivation glass, Transponder glass and Reed Glass. Market by Application includes transistors, sensors, lasers, photodiodes, airbag igniters, oscillating crystals, MEMS switches and others. Market by end-user industry comprises military and defense, aeronautics and space, automotives, energy and nuclear safety, medical, telecommunication and others. By geography, the market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America.

Browse 70 page research report with TOC on "Global Hermetic Packaging Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/hermetic-packaging-market

Automotives are further broken down into airbag initiation, battery protection and RFID transponder operation. Energy and nuclear safety comprises electrical penetration control, oil and gas applications, fuel cell manufacturing. Medical truncates into dental applications and veterinary applications. MEM's are proven devices of low-cost and reliability such as gyroscopes and resonators and excel in restricting chemically inert gases from escaping thanks to the hermetic packaging such as discrete and wafer level hermetic packaging employed. Electronic packaging is a science with hermetic ceramic packaging comprising I.C chips in Dual-Inline-Package (DIP) form which is further divided into two main types viz: multilayer ceramic packages (LTCC and HTCC) and pressed ceramic packages.

CERM sealing enables high speed data transmission with minimum trace. H/LTCC offers significant advantages and hence indicates vertical growth in this segment. Hermeticity or hermetic packages to prevent moisture condensation from forming on IC chips and causing corrosion or occurrence of electro-chemical reactions is reason to hermetically seal the packages pursuant to military applications. Plastic encapsulate microelectronics (PEM's) are still finding favor o account of die passivation and metallization technology but this is not the end for hermetic sealed packages with their feature-rich characteristics will find favor in electronics industry.

Hermetic connectors including DC and RF connectors machined housing and integrated hermetic electronic packaging are in use in extreme temperatures for carrying electric current in and out of the housing and disallow ingress of dust or moisture to settle on the electronic components. Connectors with specifications such as leak rate of 1x10-5 are hermetic. Target Audience includes OEM's, OEM technology solution providers, Research Institutes, Market research and consulting firms and Technology Investors.

As a news article dated Aug 2016 suggests trends in food packaging have completely taken over the industry with minimization of food waste and matters with severity such as using lesser preservatives in food are here to stay. Key industry players include Teledyne microelectronics, Schott AG, Ametek, Inc, Amkor Technology, Texas Instruments Inc., Micross Components, Inc., Legacy Technologies, Kyocera Corporation, and Materion Corporation.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Circuit Breaker, Fuse and Relay Market

Analog and Mixed Signal Device Market

Fiber Optic Connector Market

Integrated Passive Devices Market

Hermetic Packaging Product Outlook (USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Ceramic to Metal Sealing

Glass to Metal Sealing

Transponder Glass

Reed Glass

Passivation Glass

Hermetic Packaging Application Outlook (USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Aeronautics & Space

Military & Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecom

Others

Hermetic Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany France

Asia Pacific China Japan

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/