

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RPC Inc. (RES) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $52.13 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $3.63 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 46.4% to $436.33 million from $298.12 million last year.



RPC Inc. earnings at a glance:



