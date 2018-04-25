

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company now estimates income on a GAAP basis in a range of $0.90 to $0.94 per share (compared to prior guidance of $0.93 to $0.98 per share) and estimates adjusted earnings in a range of $1.37 to $1.41 per share (compared to prior guidance of $1.35 to $1.39 per share).



The company now estimates revenue for the full year 2018 to be in a range of $9.750 to $9.900 billion (compared to prior guidance of $9.650 to $9.800 billion), which versus the prior year period represents a growth range of approximately 8 to 10 percent on a reported basis and growth of approximately 5 to 7 percent on an organic basis excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and contribution of approximately 40 basis points from Symetis.



Boston Scientific reported firs-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.33, compared to $0.29 a year ago. Sales were $2.379 billion during the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. This represents growth of 10.1 percent on a reported basis, 6.2 percent on an operational basis and 5.2 percent on an organic basis, compared to the prior year period.



