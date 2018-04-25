

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $129.8 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $123.6 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ingersoll-Rand PLC reported adjusted earnings of $177.4 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $3.39 billion from $3.00 billion last year.



Ingersoll-Rand PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $177.4 Mln. vs. $148.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q1): $3.39 Bln vs. $3.00 Bln last year.



