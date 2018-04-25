Longi is progressing at breakneck speed, having announced yet another world record. This time, the Chinese manufacturer says its 120-cell half-cut monocrystalline PERC module has exceeded 360 W.Longi Solar has announced that its 120-cell half-cut monocrystalline passivated emitter rear contact cell (PERC) module has exceeded 360 W, thus setting another world record for the technology. The results have been confirmed by Germany's TÜV-SÜD. "Average cell efficiency reached 22%; degradation in the first year is less than 2%, and stabilizing at less than 0.55% per year. PERC has been proven to increase ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...