

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $125.2 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $112.2 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $128.7 million or $1.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $1.78 billion from $1.57 billion last year.



Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $128.7 Mln. vs. $99.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.44 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q1): $1.78 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.85 to $6.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX