

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) announced the company is confident that it will exceed the high end of its ranges for revenue and EPS for 2018. The company will provide a full update to 2018 guidance in conjunction with its second quarter 2018 earnings call.



First-quarter adjusted continuing EPS was $0.70, up 23 percent. Revenues rose 13 percent, organic revenues up 8 percent with continued strength in both Climate and Industrial. Bookings growth was 14 percent; organic bookings up 9 percent.



Michael Lamach, CEO, said: 'At this early stage in the year, our volumes are exceeding our initial expectations and we see good pricing receptivity in the market driving margin expansion. Margin improvement is being partially dampened by persistent and rising inflation.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX