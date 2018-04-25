

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) announced Wednesday that it expects project business to generate revenue in the range of $30 to $35 million and overall gross margin in the range of 15 to 20 percent for the first quarter. It also expects to connect 5 to 10 MW of DG projects in China, and to monetize 5 MW projects in international markets.



For 2018, the Company expects to generate revenue in the range of $130 million to $140 million with overall gross margin in the range of 20 to 25 percent. It intends to connect 150 MW to 200 MW of DG projects in China, and to monetize 50 MW to 70 MW projects in international markets.



