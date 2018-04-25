Emerging Markets Report: American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: AREB) Announces Availability of its Common Stock

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: AREB) is pleased to announce the availability of its common stock shares on the OTC Market under the trading symbol (OTCQB: AREB). American Rebel Holdings, Inc. is the parent of its operating subsidiary American Rebel, Inc.

American Rebel - America's Patriotic Brand launched its line of concealed carry products at the NRA Annual Meeting in Atlanta, GA, in April 2017 and the NRA Carry Guard Expo in Milwaukee, WI, in August 2017. American Rebel Concealed Carry products include its Freedom line of Concealed Carry Backpacks. The Freedom Concealed Carry Backpacks are designed for everyday use while providing the functionality for the user to conceal a firearm safely and securely. Three models utilize the American Rebel Proprietary Protection Pocket to keep the firearm isolated, accessible, and in a ready position. For more information go to www.americanrebel.com or www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AREB/quote.

About American Rebel

American Rebel (OTCQB: AREB) was founded by Charles A. "Andy" Ross as America's Patriotic Brand. Andy has previously founded Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) in 2004 and Ross Archery in 2006. American Rebel's initial product offering is its line of concealed carry products, which were launched at the 2017 NRA Annual Meeting. "There's a growing need to know how to protect yourself, your family, your neighbors or even a room full of total strangers," says American Rebel's CEO Andy Ross. "That need is in the forethought of every product we design." For more information on American Rebel, go to www.AmericanRebel.com.

American Rebel's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, projected revenues from the sales of its products through its other on-line channels, estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

James S. Painter III, (407) 340-0226

jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

SOURCE: Emerging Markets Report