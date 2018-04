Board Member and CEO in Kindred Group Purchases SDRs in Kindred

VALLETTA, Malta, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Board member Stefan Lundborg has today purchased 10,000 SDRs and Henrik Tjärnström, CEO, has today purchased 9,000 SDRs, in Kindred Group plc.

For more information:

Inga Lundberg

Investor Relations

+44-788-799-6116

