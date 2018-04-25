

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $739 million, or $4.21 per share. This compares with $650 million, or $3.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $6.74 billion from $6.41 billion last year.



Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $739 Mln. vs. $650 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.21 vs. $3.69 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.74 Bln vs. $6.41 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.40- $15.65 Full year revenue guidance: $27 Bln



