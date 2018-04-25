Israel-Based Medical Cannabis Solutions Provider, Kanabo Research, has Signed an Agreement With Constance Therapeutics From the US

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Israeli startup Kanabo Research, which develops clinical solutions for extraction and vaporization of medical cannabis, announces it is entering an agreement with Constance Therapeutics, a US-based medical cannabis extraction company.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682136/Constance_Therapeutics_and_Kanabo_Research.jpg )



According to the agreement, both companies will operate in the EU to establish a cannabis cultivation farm as well as manufacturing capabilities of cannabis active compounds - THC and CBD - to be used in an array of medical treatments and chronic ailments such as insomnia, PTSD and chronic pain. Simultaneously, Constance Therapeutics will market Kanabo Research's solutions in the US market where Constance Therapeutics has been operating since 2008.

"We are happy to join hands with a medical cannabis market leader like Constance Therapeutics which will allow us to strengthen our presence in the American market," said Avihu Tamir, co-founder and CEO of Kanabo Research. "At the same time, we are operating to locate global opportunities in light of the fact that many countries are asking to join the medical cannabis revolution. The move will allow us to accelerate our manufacturing pace - especially important now because of the delays in medical cannabis export approvals in Israel - and will provide us with an excellent base for additional operations in other markets, primarily European markets."

Kanabo Research has seen significant momentum in the last few months. Recently, the company received initial approvals from Israel's Ministry of Health to use cannabis with its proprietary VapePod vaporizer. Similarly, the company has commenced pre-clinical trials of Kanabo's proprietary formulations that focus on sleep disorders and in the future for patients suffering from PTSD.

"Constance Therapeutics is excited to partner with Kanabo Research. Kanabo is similarly focused on research and evidence-based solutions in the cannabis space as we are at Constance Therapeutics," said Constance Finley, Founder and CEO of Constance Therapeutics. "The standardization Constance Therapeutics pioneered in extracts, Kanabo matches in its precision dosing hardware. This is a natural fit and extends each company's expertise into new territories and most importantly, offers emerging cannabis customers the most innovative and enjoyable option."

About Kanabo Research

Israeli Startup Kanabo Research conducts research and development of medical cannabis extraction and vaporization solutions. Kanabo's vaporization device - VapePod - allows patients to inhale natural cannabis and increase effectiveness without any smoke. Similarly, the device, which is patent protected, lets patients monitor the dosage precisely and over time. Kanabo's extraction pods, which are based on extensive medical trials and in cooperation with leading doctors in Israel and around the world, provide treatments that target central nervous system disorders affecting sleep, anxiety and chronic pain.

The company was founded in 2016 by CEO, Avihu Tamir, and COO, David Sack. Among the partners and investors are David Tsur, Co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA). Dr. Doron Friedman, CTO with over 25 years' experience as a biomedical entrepreneur and executive. Dr. Friedman is the inventor of Bausch and Lomb's Lotemax eye drops, and holds over 80 patents. And Dr. Nachshon Knoler, world-renowned neurosurgeon, currently Director of the Department of Neurosurgery at Sheba Medical Center in Tel-Hashomer, Israel.

Kanabo Research operates in the Science Park at Weitzman Institute. Visit: http://www.kanaboresearch.com/

About Constance Therapeutics

Constance Therapeutics is a vertically-integrated medicinal cannabis company producing standardized, science-based whole-plant cannabis extracts. These extracts fill the gap between traditional pharmaceuticals and commonplace cannabis products, providing much needed additional treatment options for physicians and their patients.

Constance Therapeutics' extracts are derived from fully trimmed, female, unfertilized cannabis flowers of plants with known genetics using certified organic, pharmaceutical-grade ethanol via a highly-controlled, quantitatively defined and patented process based on solid scientific and engineering principles. Extracts are systematically third-party tested and routinely cross-tested in the industry's most respected laboratories. Since 2008, the company has employed stringent, science-based processes and standards to ensure the highest quality and consistency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and recently permitted under the new California regulations, Constance Therapeutics' cannabis extracts have historically been available exclusively for therapeutic use by registered California patients under Proposition 215 and California Senate Bill 420. With the new California regulations, in addition to continuing to serve their physician referred medical patients, Constance Therapeutics will distribute their products throughout the state for sale in licensed dispensaries. Additionally, Constance Therapeutics is underway with globally licensing their patented formulations for sale in legal markets across the world. For further information, visit http://www.constancetherapeutics.com.