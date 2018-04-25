

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company now estimates EPS in a range of $15.40 - $15.65, up from previous guidance range of $15.00 - $15.25. Sales are projected to be approximately $27.00 billion.



First-quarter net earnings increased 14 percent to $739 million, or $4.21 per diluted share, compared to $650 million, or $3.69 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Sales increased 5 percent to $6.7 billion from $6.4 billion in the first quarter of 2017.



'Our strong first quarter financial results reflect our continued focus on delivering long-term profitable growth for our shareholders, customers and employees. All three of our businesses generated solid results. Based on our first quarter results we are raising our guidance for earnings per share,' said Wes Bush, CEO.



