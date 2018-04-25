

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $177 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $168 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $209 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $666 million from $581 million last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $209 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.24 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q1): $666 Mln vs. $581 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX