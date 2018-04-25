(WebFG News) - The City will retain access to European markets if UK regulations are similar to the EU's, a top European commission official has said. Valdis Dombrovskis, the commission's vice-president, said UK banks would probably be able to use a system of equivalence to trade with the EU, the Times reported. Dombrovskis also said Brussels would decide whether UK regulations were strong enough. In a speech in London, Dombrovskis advised financial companies to keep planning for a hard Brexit ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...