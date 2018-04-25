(WebFG News) - RDI issued its results for the six months ended 28 February on Wednesday, with underlying earnings per share rising 8.2% to 1.46p - well ahead of the company's medium term growth targets. The FTSE 250 real estate investment trust said its gross rental income was up 2.1% on a like-for-like basis, slowing from 3.3% like-for-like growth a year ago, with performance described as "strong" across the majority of the portfolio. Its EPRA cost ratio, excluding direct vacancy costs, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...