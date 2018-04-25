(WebFG News) - Banco Santander started off the banking sector's results in Spain, with a strong profit of 2.05bn up 10% undermined by a 23% decline in earnings from the UK business. The greater competition and the costs have caused its profits to fall 23.2% in a yearThe UK business, the 'crown jewel' of Ana Botín, president of Banco Santander, tanked in the first quarter. Botín was Santander UK's CEO from 2010 until the death of her father, Emilio Botín, in July 2015, when she became ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...