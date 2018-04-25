Borger, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2018) - Molori Energy Inc. (TSXV: MOL) (OTCQB: MOLOF) ("Molori" or the "Company") announces today that the Company has completed upon a trade with Ponderosa Energy, LLC of certain marginally-productive leases it shares with Ponderosa in Hutchinson County, Texas. As a result of the transaction, Molori will now have broad operatorship and hold a 100% 'operated' interest in all of its Red Cave oil and gas acreage in nearby Moore County, Texas.

With oil prices ("WTI") nearing USD $70 per barrel, Molori has made the decision to focus the majority of its monetary and human resources on development of the Red Cave. With the successful oil discovery on the recently drilled 23-1R well, Molori has validated its thesis by drilling into the Red Cave and discovering oil on its existing acreage. As a result, Molori's management has elected to accelerate its development of the Red Cave where large-scale frac technology has proven successful in unlocking the 'virgin pressure' within this oil prone formation.

Commented Joel Dumaresq, CEO of Molori, "We believe that the Red Cave play is one of the most promising onshore development opportunities in the continental U.S. today, and with oil testing the $70 mark the economics of the play are highly-compelling and warrant our full capital and attention."

Molori's plan is to move as quickly as possible to drill and frac its next development well. The Company will focus the next well location amongst a series of infill drilling targets which Molori's technical team believes offer the opportunity to duplicate the broad drilling and production success enjoyed by its neighbours at Adams Affiliates.

Over the past year, Molori spent over $300,000 and more than 2 man years of analysis completing what the Company believes is the definitive study on the previously poorly-understood Red Cave formation. The study focused upon the analysis of approximately 370 well logs and cores from wells that were drilled through the Red Cave and down into the now largely-depleted Brown Dolomite formation. It is from this study, as well as Texas Railway Commission data on Adams Affiliate's own Red Cave development success, that Molori has created this digital database at the heart of its expansive land acquisition campaign in Moore County.

Further to its press release of March 16, 2018, the Company is also pleased to announce that following a short absence, Judy-Ann Pottinger has rejoined the Molori team and will immediately resume her role as "Director of Communications".

About Molori

Molori Energy Inc. is an oil and gas production company with current operations in the Texas Panhandle West Field. The focus of the Company's exploration and development arm is the underdeveloped Red Cave formation, where Molori has engaged in a broad drilling program to assess and develop its acreage. Molori's business model is to deliver sustainable growth in shareholder value by focusing on exploiting its existing reserves, commercializing and developing discoveries and pursuing selective acquisitions.

Molori's operating team, based in Borger, Texas have extensive experience in the oil and gas industry in the Texas Panhandle. The Company believes that the area represents a significant hydrocarbon basin in a well-developed region. By employing leading-edge exploration and frac techniques, Molori believes that the Company is well positioned to increase its production and reserves and further benefit from the opportunities that exist in the Texas Panhandle region.

