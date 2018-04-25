

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $35.7 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $47.4 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Tupperware Brands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $46.6 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $542.6 million from $554.8 million last year.



Tupperware Brands Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $46.6 Mln. vs. $55.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $542.6 Mln vs. $554.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.14 - $1.19 Full year EPS guidance: $4.52 - 4.67



