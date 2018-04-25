

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) were gaining around 4 percent in Swiss trading after the banking giant reported Wednesday higher profit in its first quarter, despite lower net interest income.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains confident in the growth potential of Wealth Management and IBCM businesses, which generated approximately 80 percent of Core profits in the first quarter of 2018, up from 41% three years ago. The company said it stands to benefit from the growth of the global economy both in mature and developing markets across geographies.



Credit Suisse said it had planned 2018 to be a year of acceleration in performance in its 12-quarter restructuring program.



Tidjane Thiam, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse, said, 'With these first quarter results, we got off to a good start in our third and final year of restructuring, and we are looking ahead to the future with confidence in our new business model and in our execution capabilities.'



For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders was 694 million Swiss francs, up 16 percent from last year's 596 million francs. Earnings per share were flat with last year at 0.26 franc.



Pre-tax income was 1.05 billion francs, up 57 percent from last year. Adjusted pre-tax income was 1.2 billion francs, the highest quarterly adjusted pre-tax income for the last 11 quarters, the company said.



Core pre-tax income was 1.46 billion francs, higher than 1.21 billion francs last year.



Quarterly net revenues increased 2 percent to 5.64 billion francs from the prior year's 5.53 billion francs.



Adjusted net revenues were up 1 percent or up 4 percent excluding FX impact.



Core net revenues grew 2 percent to 5.84 billion francs from 5.74 billion francs last year.



Net interest income dropped 3 percent from last year to 1.59 billion francs, while commissions and fees were flat at 3.05 billion francs. Provision for credit losses fell 9 percent.



The growth in revenues primarily reflected increased net revenues in International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific and Swiss Universal Bank, partially offset by lower net revenues in Corporate Center, Investment Banking & Capital Markets and Global Markets.



In the quarter, assets under management were 1.38 trillion francs, up 5.8 percent from 1.30 trillion francs a year ago.



In Switzerland, Credit Suisse shares were trading at 16.89 francs, up 4.26 percent.



