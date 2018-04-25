

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $98.35 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $103.96 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $270.30 million from $294.92 million last year.



New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $98.35 Mln. vs. $103.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.20 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q1): $270.30 Mln vs. $294.92 Mln last year.



