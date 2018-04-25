Boutique and Luxury Hotel Consultants, SC Hospitality of Miami, FL, Announce an Extended Reach into the U.S. Marketplace

SC Hospitality is Extending their Services for Latin American Resorts and Hotels into the United States and Beyond

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / The founder of SC Hospitality, boutique and luxury hotel consultants based in the Miami, Florida area, is pleased to announce that the company is now offering an extended reach for Latin American resorts and hotels into the U.S. marketplace and beyond.

To learn more about the company and its many partnerships, please visit http://www.schcollection.com/partnerships.php.

As a company spokesperson noted, Southern Cross (SC) Hospitality was inspired by the founder's desire to connect luxury clientele in the U.S. to the beautiful properties in her home continent of South America. Now, by extending their reach even further, the founder of the hotel consultants company hopes to help connect even more travelers who wish to explore Latin America with an idyllic five-star property.

"Working closely with travel agencies, Virtuoso Travel Network and Signature Travel Network, SC Hospitality brings a personal touch to travel and tourism industry with strong partnerships with tour operators and travel agents within the U.S.," the spokesperson noted, adding that from educational webinars and presentations at hotel trade shows and personal connections, the team at SC Hospitality understands what it takes to thrive in the ever-changing travel and tourism industry.

SC Hospitality provides their clients with a number of services, including hotel revenue management services, and partnerships and industry connectivity that optimizes distribution partnerships, evaluates performances of distribution partners and contracted rates.

"Our properties are more than gorgeous luxury hotels - they represent the very essence of South America with exceptional hoteliers who pour their heart and soul into each traveler experience," the spokesperson noted.

About SC Hospitality:

Founded by Constanza Navarro, SC Hospitality is a comprehensive hotel representation company specializing in hotel business development, sales and consultation. Building upon her previous experience as a hotel management consultant and sales representative, Constanza and her talented team are dedicated to bringing their clients' luxury properties to the U.S. travel marketplace. Their revenue management service includes weekly and monthly reporting of actual revenue, as well as weekly revenue forecasts, variances and budget comparisons for a comprehensive overview and accounting of each hotel business. They also help create and develop pricing strategies as well as best practices and procedures for day-to-day operations. For more information, please visit http://www.schcollection.com.

Contact:

Samantha Lang

sales@schcollection.com

(786) 590-2349

SOURCE: SC Hospitality