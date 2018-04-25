Wallpaper from the 70s Announces the Launch of their New Line of Novelty Wallpaper

For Homeowners, Designers and Architects who are Looking for Unique and High Quality Wallpaper, Wallpaper from the 70s Definitely Delivers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / The founders of Wallpaper from the 70s, a company that offers a wide selection of high quality wallpapers that are ideal for any home, are pleased to announce the launch of their new line of novelty wallpaper.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of the company are devoted fans of all types of wallpapers. From retro wallpapers with vivid hues and patterns to luxury wallpapers that are elegant and beautiful in their colours, they enjoy providing homeowners, designers and architects with the best design wallpapers money can buy.

Now, with the launch of their new line of novelty wallpaper, the founders of Wallpaper from the 70s are pleased to offer their valued customers an even greater selection of high quality and eye-catching wallpapers.

Design-Star Karim Rashid is behind the new selection of novelty wallpapers. As the spokesperson noted, even though they were just introduced to the online shop, the new novelty patterns are already creating quite a positive buzz with visitors to the site.

For example, the Sinon pattern is getting a lot of attention from shoppers; featuring retro elements in orange and brown, the stunning wallpaper is an outstanding choice for any home.

"The Sinon model stands for the zeitgeist of the 70s and makes us dream of the past. The fine surface structure is protected by a vinyl coating," the spokesperson noted.

The company founders are dedicated fans of wallpapers and their remarkable versatility, and have been for quite some time. Long before the large manufacturers revealed their latest collections based on the 1970s, they created their own designs in the style of the era. By 2003, "Veruso" was born - and with it the trailblazer for a huge wallpaper revival. A year later, their ranges were enthusiastically received at New York trade fairs. And during the following years, a taste for that special Seventies Look took hold of the world. Obviously, they are equally enthusiastic about this very colourful time, adding their German know-how, high demands in terms of quality, and meticulous logistics. Customers quickly became familiar regulars who proudly sent the founders photographs of their wall treatments in situ. And soon, a community based on mutual inspiration and appreciation came into being via their Shop. For more information, please visit https://www.wallpaperfromthe70s.com.

