

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) said that it still looks with cautious optimism on the coming Financial Year.



The world economy is expected to continue on a slight growth path in 2018 stay. This applies both to the industrialized countries and to the growth regions.



In the Consumer business segment, the company is above market development sales growth of 4-5%. The operating EBIT return on sales is expected to be slightly above the previous year's level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX