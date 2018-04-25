

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) said the company intends to repurchase in the open market in upcoming months, an aggregate of $200 million of its shares. It considers the repurchase to be exceptional as it continues to target over time a debt-to-EBITDA ratio, as defined under its revolving credit agreement, of 1.75X, and continues to prioritize its quarterly dividend.



First-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $0.91. The company noted that this was 10-cents below the low-end of the January guidance range due to lower sales and 6-cents from an increased tax rate in connection with the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Net sales were $542.6 million, down 2% (6% local currency), including a 2-point impact from the closure of Beauticontrol in 2017. Emerging markets, accounting for 70% of sales, were up 3% (1% local currency).



Rick Goings, CEO, said, 'Due to our soft result on the top-line, as well as a higher tax rate, adjusted earnings per share in the first quarter was 10-cents below the low-end of our January guidance range and 16% below the prior year in local currency. The impact to our annual cash flow from lower earnings is expected to be modest and more than offset by the sale of assets under our revitalization program.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX