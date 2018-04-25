

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $227.4 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $189.5 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $242.86 million or $1.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.65 billion from $1.55 billion last year.



Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $242.86 Mln. vs. $201.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.89 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.82 -Revenue (Q2): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.70 - $8.00



